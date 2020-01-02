States shifting welfare focus from subsidies to income support schemes

More states are adopting income support schemes instead of providing subsidised goods or services to their people, shows a report.

Various state governments are providing direct cash transfer to beneficiaries to increase their purchasing power in place of providing goods and services at subsidised rates, said the report published by PRS India.

Most of these schemes have been announced in the agriculture sector, with six out of nine schemes announced recently being for farmers. The nine schemes in the areas of agriculture, education, social welfare and transport were announced by Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana and West Bengal.

Out of the nine schemes, two were announced in 2018-19 while seven were announced in 2019-20, implying that more and more states are shifting towards income support over subsidies.

Such schemes have been allocated a significant portion of the sectoral budget. For instance, in 2019-20, 43 percent of the agriculture budget was allocated to the income support scheme for farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

Similarly, 42 percent of the total budget announced for agriculture by Telangana in 2018-19 was for the income support scheme. 43 percent of the agriculture budget announced by Odisha in 2018-19 was for the scheme and 40 percent of the agriculture budget announced by Jharkhand in 2019-20 was for the scheme.

Here are the recent income support schemes announced by various state governments:

Andhra Pradesh

Haryana

Jharkhand

Odisha

Telangana

West Bengal

