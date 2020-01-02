#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

States shifting welfare focus from subsidies to income support schemes

Updated : January 02, 2020 02:59 PM IST

Various state governments are providing direct cash transfer to beneficiaries to increase their purchasing power in place of providing goods and services at subsidised rates, said the report published by PRS India.
Most of these schemes have been announced in the agriculture sector, with six out of nine schemes announced recently being for farmers.
The nine schemes in the areas of agriculture, education, social welfare and transport were announced by Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana and West Bengal.  
States shifting welfare focus from subsidies to income support schemes
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India again tops global list of most number of babies born on New Year's Day

India again tops global list of most number of babies born on New Year's Day

Rupee opens marginally weaker at 71.25/$1

Rupee opens marginally weaker at 71.25/$1

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV