Economy
States shifting welfare focus from subsidies to income support schemes
Updated : January 02, 2020 02:59 PM IST
Various state governments are providing direct cash transfer to beneficiaries to increase their purchasing power in place of providing goods and services at subsidised rates, said the report published by PRS India.
Most of these schemes have been announced in the agriculture sector, with six out of nine schemes announced recently being for farmers.
The nine schemes in the areas of agriculture, education, social welfare and transport were announced by Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana and West Bengal.
