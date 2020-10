The bone of contention in the ongoing GST row is states want the entire GST compensation gap to be paid in the current fiscal, Central and state government officials tell CNBC-TV18.

“If Rs 1.10 lakh crore is being agreed upon as the borrowing amount for states, the remaining gap of Rs 73,000 crore, which includes the COVID-19 impact must be made good by the Centre in the current fiscal,” a number of state government officials tell CNBC-TV18.

The Centre has told States: “To the extent the shortfall is not made good, the States would still be eligible to get it in arrears after the transition period through extension of the cess, if so decided by the Council.”

The Centre has told states compensation will be paid only for 10 months, as the practice has been the last instalment of February, March is always rolled over in the next fiscal. To that extent, against the Rs 2.35 lakh crore estimated as the compensation amount under the second borrowing option, the actual amount is Rs 1.83 lakh crore for FY21. The remaining Rs 52,000 crore is to be rolled over. The gap between Rs 1.83 lakh crore and Rs 1.10 lakh crore works out to 73,000 crore.

If we add the estimated cess accrual of Rs 65,000 crore stated by the Centre for the current fiscal and the Rs 1.10 lakh crore borrowing offer under option 1, the fiscal difference between the two borrowing options, further shrinks to Rs 60,000 crore.

“This is not a large amount for the Centre to borrow and pay the States,” say state government officials.

State government officials also say it will be “foolish” for them to opt for the second borrowing option, wherein the interest has to be paid by the states, and only Rs 1.10 lakh crore out of the Rs 2.35 lakh crore will be not be counted as state debt.

Also, there is no rollover of unutilised borrowing caps to next year, unlike the first borrowing option. All that the Centre is offering is a comfort letter to enable borrowing against future cess receipts / principal repayment from cess accruals. Hence, this ties states down to the first borrowing option of Rs 1.10 lakh crore.

Market borrowing may need to be extended into next fiscal

The problem of unpaid GST dues is likely to persist in the next fiscal as well, as fresh shortfalls are likely in the compensation fund.

The officer’s panel last year estimated a GST compensation shortfall of Rs 1.36 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore in FY22, with revenue growth projected between 10 percent and 5 percent. The officers’ panel also said increasing the compensation cess rates will not yield significant revenue to meet this shortfall.

The promise of 14% protected revenue ends July 2022, which means fiscal year 2022-2023, wherein 5 months of GST compensation , covering Feb, March instalment of FY22 and Apr-June of FY23 will also have to be paid.

As the Centre has stated the first charge on the compensation fund will be interest payment and then the principal repayment for FY21 market borrowings, the full payment of fresh shortfalls in FY22, FY23 may be staggered to that extent, if cess collections continue to fall short.

Almost all states are of the view there will be shortfalls in the compensation fund next fiscal as well, thus raising the possibility of another round of fresh market borrowing to make good the gap. However, the Centre so far has said clearly, “The borrowing options are applicable only for the shortfall occurring in the current financial year”.

Part of current year GST borrowing may spill over into next fiscal

Even currently, the possibility of a part of current year’s GST borrowing spilling into the next fiscal is not ruled out. States say it may be challenging to manage additional borrowing of Rs 1.10 lakh crore, unless they start right now.