States' revenues set to cross pre-pandemic level this financial year: Report

High tax buoyancy, led primarily by fuel taxes, and an increase in grants from the Centre under the Finance Commission package will help revenue growth of states cross the pre-pandemic level in the current financial year, provided there is no third COVID wave, according to a report.
