States’ deficit poses a challenge to India’s fiscal consolidation target, says Moody’s
Updated : November 27, 2019 01:32 PM IST
States’ reliance on central government grants has increased since GST implementation
Slowing growth and infrastructure spending needs will keep deficits and borrowing elevated.
