State Bank of India hikes base rate, prime lending rate by 10 bps

State Bank of India, the country's largest bank, has increased the base rate and prime lending rate by 10 basis points each, marking the beginning of the end of the low-interest rate regime. SBI's prime lending rate now stands at 12.3 percent, up from 12.2 percent. And its base rate stands at 7.55 percent from 7.45 percent.

SBI's base rate, prime lending Rate Old (%) New (%) Base rate 7.45 7.55 Prime lending rate 12.2 12.3

In September 2021, the bank had decreased the base rate by 5 basis points to 7.45 percent. SBI has also increased interest rates on fixed deposits above Rs 2 crore. However, below this amount, the interest rates are unchanged.

The rising interest rates spell relief for savers. But it is not so good news for borrowers who have taken variable interest rate loans. Base rate acts as a reference rate for borrowers and works as an indicator of the direction the country's economy is taking.

The prime lending rate is the rate charged by commercial banks from their trustworthy customers. In India, it is the average interest rate charged on loans by five major banks. It is determined by the repo rate. Currently, all commercial banks can set their own benchmark prime lending rate. It is crucial for borrowers, as it directly affects the interest on a home loan.

To be updated.