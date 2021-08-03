Home

    Standing Committee of Finance slams IBC; says it has lost basic design, intent

    Standing Committee of Finance slams IBC; says it has lost basic design, intent

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has lost its basic design and intent, said the Standing Committee of Finance on Tuesday.

    The Standing Committee of Finance has slammed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code,  saying it has lost its basic design and intent with over 13,000 cases worth over Rs 9 lakh crore remain stuck in insolvency proceedings.
    IBC may have "digressed from basic design," the Standing Committee of Finance said in a report while adding that amendments to it have given a "different orientation, nor originally envisioned."
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has moved the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in Rajya Sabha. It was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.
    The amended version seeks to replace an Ordinance promulgated in April earlier this year to provide for a speedy resolution for small businesses in distress.
