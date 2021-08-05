Standing Committee of Finance asks for white paper on debt, fiscal consolidation from govt

The Standing Committee of Finance has asked for a white paper on debt, fiscal consolidation from the government. It has also pushed for

RBI's intervention in the functioning of the bad bank which the regulator rejects.

It has asked for a clear and deep understanding of the debt and fiscal dynamics need of the hour.

"The DEA should publish a white paper on fiscal dynamics and how much fiscal space is created. They should highlight use of fiscal resources and impact on GDP," it said.

RBI can play an instrumental role in 'Bad Bank', the Standing Committee of Finance said, by removing discretion to banks.

"RBI needs to demonstrate why loss transfer to ARC-AMC is the best approach. RBI intervention on 'Bad Bank' will bring administrative clarity and reduce hiccups," it said.

"If ARCs were sufficient, there would be no need for a 'Bad Bank'. RBI must clarify how the 'Bad Bank' will operate differently from existing ARCs," it added.

Finance Ministry, meanwhile, said that they intend to reach a fiscal deficit level below 4.5 percent by FY26. They added that they hope to achieve consolidation by increased revenue buoyancy and asset monetization.