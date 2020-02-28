  • SENSEX
SSC to fill 1.4 lakh vacancies in Group B and C by March 2021

Updated : February 28, 2020 10:24 PM IST

As of February 28 in this financial year, the commission has already recommended 14,611 candidates for appointment to the government.
The commission is likely to declare results for filling up of about additional 85,000 posts in various ministries, departments and offices of the government soon.
SSC also said that additional 40,000 vacancies are likely to be filled up by the commission in the financial year 2020-21.
