#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Economy
Business

Special scheme for knitwear sector formulated: Smriti Irani to Rajya Sabha

Updated : July 25, 2019 04:08 PM IST

78 cotton mills have shut down across the country ever since the incorporation of National Textile Corporation mainly owing to financial problems and labour related issues.
Irani also said the Government has implemented a special package for employment generation and promotion of exports in Apparel and Made-ups sector.
Special scheme for knitwear sector formulated: Smriti Irani to Rajya Sabha
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Nifty holds 11,250 on expiry day, Sensex ends flat; Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance top losers

Closing Bell: Nifty holds 11,250 on expiry day, Sensex ends flat; Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance top losers

Tata Motors reports net loss of Rs 3,679 crore in Q1

Tata Motors reports net loss of Rs 3,679 crore in Q1

254 startups get Rs 1,700 crore investment from AFI

254 startups get Rs 1,700 crore investment from AFI

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV