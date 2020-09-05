Economy Spadework already done on PLI scheme for auto, component manufacturers: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant Updated : September 05, 2020 02:54 PM IST Amitabh Kant also said that the scrappage policy was at a "very very advanced stage" of the inter-ministerial discussions. Amitabh Kant said the companies which use technology, digitisation, among others, will grow survive and flourish in the days to come. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply