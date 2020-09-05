  • SENSEX
The 2020 stocks: 4 smallcaps double investor wealth
Asian stocks drop after wall street's tech rally stumbles
Oil prices edge up on stimulus support despite ample supplies
Is Rupee on it's way towards 73 per dollar?
Economy

Spadework already done on PLI scheme for auto, component manufacturers: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Updated : September 05, 2020 02:54 PM IST

Amitabh Kant also said that the scrappage policy was at a "very very advanced stage" of the inter-ministerial discussions.
Amitabh Kant said the companies which use technology, digitisation, among others, will grow survive and flourish in the days to come.
