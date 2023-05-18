English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsS&P retains India's sovereign rating at 'BBB ', outlook stable

S&P retains India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-', outlook stable

S&P retains India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-', outlook stable
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 May 18, 2023 5:50:40 PM IST (Published)

The stable outlook reflects S&P's view that India's sound economic fundamentals will be sufficient to offset the government's weak fiscal performance, helping to sustain elevated government funding needs and a high-interest burden over the next 24 months.

S&P Global Ratings on Thursday affirmed India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook and said sound the country's economic fundamentals will underpin growth over the next 2-3 years.

The stable outlook reflects S&P's view that India's sound economic fundamentals will be sufficient to offset the government's weak fiscal performance, helping to sustain elevated government funding needs and a high-interest burden over the next 24 months.
However, S&P said it may lower the ratings if India's economic growth slows materially, on a sustained basis — so that its negatively affects fiscal sustainability — or if net general government debt, general government debt to GDP, or the government's interest burden materially exceed its forecasts, signifying a weakening of the country's institutional capacity to maintain sustainable public finances.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X