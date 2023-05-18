S&P retains India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-', outlook stable

The stable outlook reflects S&P's view that India's sound economic fundamentals will be sufficient to offset the government's weak fiscal performance, helping to sustain elevated government funding needs and a high-interest burden over the next 24 months.

S&P Global Ratings on Thursday affirmed India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook and said sound the country's economic fundamentals will underpin growth over the next 2-3 years.

However, S&P said it may lower the ratings if India's economic growth slows materially, on a sustained basis — so that its negatively affects fiscal sustainability — or if net general government debt, general government debt to GDP, or the government's interest burden materially exceed its forecasts, signifying a weakening of the country's institutional capacity to maintain sustainable public finances.