Economy

S&P reaffirms India's sovereign rating at BBB-, retains outlook at 'stable'

Updated : February 13, 2020 04:13 PM IST

The rating agency, however, pointed out that India''s fiscal position remains precarious, with elevated fiscal deficits and net government indebtedness.

Fiscal deficits have exceeded the government''s plan, S&P said, adding it expects limited consolidation over the next few years.