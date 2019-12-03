Economy
S&P maintains India ratings at 'BBB-', says outlook stable
Updated : December 03, 2019 09:43 PM IST
The rating action comes weeks after another global agency Moody's Investors Service lowered the country's rating outlook to "negative" from "stable".
'BBB' signifies adequate capacity on an entity to meet its financial commitments.
Standards and Poor's (S&P) also expects the Indian economy to continue to out-perform its peers and that the growth will remain strong over the next two years.
