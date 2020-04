S&P Global Ratings on Friday revised Indonesia’s credit rating outlook to “negative” from “stable”, indicating the rising financial risks the country faces as it ramps up government spending in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The implication for India is important. India at BBB- (minus) is a notch lower than Indonesia but is still investment grade.

S&P noted that Indonesia’s external position has weakened following depreciation of the rupiah, and that the government’s debt burden will be materially higher over the next few years owing to strong counter-cyclical fiscal measures.

The agency added it would lower the country’s rating if the economy suffers a deeper or more prolonged slowdown over the next two years, or if fiscal or external positions deteriorate more than expected, though it would revise the outlook back to stable if they improve.

The comparisons with India are stark.

Last month, the Indonesian government waived its fiscal deficit ceiling of 3 percent of GDP to allow it to widen to 5.07 percent in 2020. Also, the government’s outlook for 2020 GDP growth is 2.3 percent while S&P expects 1.8 percent.

India has officially upped its fiscal deficit last year to 3.8 percent. This year (FY21), the deficit is all set to rise beyond the budgeted 3.5 percent to at least 4.5 percent, if one were to simply consider the Chief Economic Advisor’s recent acknowledgment to CNBC-TV18 that tax revenues this year could fall by 1 percent of GDP.

Adding the on-the-book state deficits, India’s officially acknowledged deficit can run to over 7 percent. This doesn’t include, the lower-than-budgeted tax revenues of FY20, the extra spending this year on Jan Dhan scheme and other transfers, the huge health expenses due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the extra-budgetary expenses via FCI and NHAI in prior years.

India has always been allowed a higher fiscal deficit than other countries because India has always been a high growth economy. But with real GDP expected to dip to 1.9% by IMF and much less by other economists, India’s traditional growth advantage is diminishing.

It is possible the government is cognizant of the position of rating agencies. Which may explain the lack of any big-bang fiscal announcements. Consider this: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajeev Kumar has repeatedly said that India has to cut its coat as per its cloth.

The RBI has announced steps and sops in two tranches to make available more cash and at a lesser cost to states, corporates and banks. But it has remained silent on primary purchase of government bonds, preferring to increase Ways & Means Advances limits or buying bonds in the secondary market to cool down yields.

Interestingly, a news wire reported that RBI may have participated in the auction of government of India securities on Friday, through some primary dealers.

As of this writing, CNBC-TV18 does have some independent confirmation of this participation. If true, this move is pathbreaking in a way, because it can be interpreted as RBI buying government bonds directly in the primary market (or what’s called monetisation of the deficit).

Government officials were quoted by the news wire as saying this participation should be seen as RBI supporting government bonds in the secondary market and NOT as buying bonds directly.

The optics are important. If rating agencies have a low threshold to accept higher deficits along with lower growth in Indonesia, they will use the same yardstick for India. That may be why neither has the Indian government resorted to any bazooka nor has the RBI treaded the path of primary deficit monetisation. The participation in the primary auction through primary dealers, if any, may be only to test waters.

As economic actors, everyone - RBI, government, businesses and financial sector – has to accept India does not have the fiscal space that countries having hard currencies have.

The sword of a rating downgrade is real, no matter how much we crib about double standards of rating agencies.