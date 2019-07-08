In association with
Sovereign investors shun Europe for Asia, emerging markets

Updated : July 08, 2019 11:37 AM IST

Europe is falling out of favour with sovereign wealth funds and central banks, with nearly one-third of such investors dropping the amount of funding they set aside for Europe in 2018 and a similar number planning further decreases in 2019.
The dovish stance of the European Central Bank and other major central banks in keeping the stimulus gates open have pushed European benchmark bonds ever deeper into negative territory.
European politics is also weighing on investor decision-making.
