South Korea posts slowest annual GDP growth since financial crisis

Updated : January 22, 2020 07:25 AM IST

The slowdown seen last year comes as President Moon Jae-in’s administration boosts fiscal spending and as the Bank of Korea mulls further stimulus.
For the whole of 2019, the economy grew 2.0 percent, the slowest pace in 10 years and matching the central bank’s projection.
Gross domestic product increased by a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent in the fourth quarter from three months earlier.
South Korea posts slowest annual GDP growth since financial crisis
