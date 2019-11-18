Economy
Soon, pay your taxes through UPI, mobile wallets, credit cards, says report
Updated : November 18, 2019 12:43 PM IST
The move, the report said, is aimed at improving compliance by simplifying the process of e-payment of taxes.
Currently, e-payment of taxes is limited to net banking and the debit cards of a few banks.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more