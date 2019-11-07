#YesBank#TelecomWar
SoftBank's Son admits mistakes after Vision Fund's $8.9 billion loss

Updated : November 07, 2019 05:14 PM IST

The scale of the loss shows the risks in Son's strategy of splashing out big on cash-burning startups. It has also cast a pall on his efforts to raise a second massive fund.
