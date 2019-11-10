#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Smriti Irani blames US-China trade war for cotton industry slowdown

Updated : November 10, 2019 08:57 PM IST

Accepting the slowdown in the Indian cotton yarn industry, the Union textiles minister Smriti Irani on Sunday blamed the US-China trade war for the situation, as she assured the stakeholders of finding a solution to the problem.
"We are aware that the cotton yarn industry has taken quite a hit after the US-China trade war," Irani said while addressing the audience at the Indian Cotton Conference 2019.
Since mid-2018, the US and China have been locked in a trade confrontation that has resulted in several rounds of retaliatory tariffs.
