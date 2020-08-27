  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Smell vulnerabilities early to prevent frauds, lend more: RBI Guv Das to banks

Updated : August 27, 2020 03:02 PM IST

The RBI annual report released earlier this week said frauds doubled to Rs 1.85 lakh crore in FY20.
The banks have to focus on governance, risk management, quality of decision-making and going forward building resilience, he added.
The moratorium on loans was a temporary solution and the debt recasts are expected to give a durable relief to borrowers, he said. 
Smell vulnerabilities early to prevent frauds, lend more: RBI Guv Das to banks

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1,274 cr highway project in Karnataka from NHAI

Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1,274 cr highway project in Karnataka from NHAI

Zydus Wellness board approves fund-raising of up to Rs 1,100 cr

Zydus Wellness board approves fund-raising of up to Rs 1,100 cr

CNBC-TV18 Poll: Q1 GDP likely to contract by 20%

CNBC-TV18 Poll: Q1 GDP likely to contract by 20%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement