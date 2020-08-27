Economy Smell vulnerabilities early to prevent frauds, lend more: RBI Guv Das to banks Updated : August 27, 2020 03:02 PM IST The RBI annual report released earlier this week said frauds doubled to Rs 1.85 lakh crore in FY20. The banks have to focus on governance, risk management, quality of decision-making and going forward building resilience, he added. The moratorium on loans was a temporary solution and the debt recasts are expected to give a durable relief to borrowers, he said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply