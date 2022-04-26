China’s growth is slowing down and the slump in the world’s second-largest economy may make global inflation even worse, including for India. An export powerhouse, China’s share of exports globally stood at 15.4 percent in 2021, the highest in nearly a decade.

From supplying masks to ventilators, the pandemic again went on to showcase China as the factory of the world and underscored its prominence in the global supply chain. Any disruptions there will add to persisting global inflation woes in a volatile geopolitical milieu.

For India, bilateral trade with China has increased by 15.3 percent to over $31 billion in the first quarter of this year despite strained ties over the military stand-off in eastern Ladakh. China's exports to India zoomed to $27.1 billion in the January-March period. On top of it, the bulk of imports comprises manufactured products and key ingredients, like APIs, used by the domestic pharmaceutical industry.

India Imports from China (Top Five Only) Value (in billion) Year Electrical, electronic equipment $26.39 2021 Machinery, nuclear reactors, boilers $18.80 2021 Organic chemicals $11.86 2021 Plastics $4.17 2021 Fertilizers $2.69 2021

Source: Trading Economics

JP Morgan is expecting China to grow below 5 percent, said Jahangir Aziz, Head, Emerging Market Economics, at the firm.

“For the year as a whole, we now expect growth to be around 4.6 percent and that's almost one percentage point below the authorities’ target,” Aziz told CNBC-TV18 on April 25.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other global brokerages had cut their growth forecast for China this year, citing risks.

Agency/Brokerage China economic growth forecast revised (in %) China economic growth forecast earlier (in %) Barclays 4.3 4.5 Bank of America 4.2 4.8 Nomura 3.9 4.3 Morgan Stanley 4.6 5.1 IMF 4.4 4.8

Calling China’s lockdown “self-inflicted,” Richard Harris, Chief Executive, at Port Shelter Investment Management, said, “…we have got the whole issue with Shanghai lockdown, which seems to be rather self-inflicted, that we don't really understand.”

Shanghai reported a record 51 deaths in a day on April 25, taking the country's overall death toll due to COVID-19 to 4,776, news agency PTI reported, while adding that the overall caseload is more than 29,000.

China’s latest coronavirus-induced lockdowns are a greater risk for global inflation than two years of the pandemic, analysts at Bernstein noted in a recent research report.

“We believe the macro impact of China lockdowns could be quite high and something which the market is not yet pricing in,” CNBC quoted Bernstein’s Jay Huang and a team as saying in the report.

There’s a need for more aggressive action if China is to achieve its 5.5 percent growth target, JP Morgan’s Aziz said.