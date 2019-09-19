#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Slowdown woes: Crisil cuts India's FY20 GDP growth forecast to 6.9%

Updated : September 19, 2019 11:02 AM IST

With the Indian economy caught in crosswinds, Crisil now expects the gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 6.9 percent this fiscal, or 20 basis points lower than its earlier estimate, the agency said in its latest report.
The slowdown would be pronounced in the first half, while the second half should find support from monetary easing, consumption and statistical low-base effect, it added.
