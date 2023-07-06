By CNBCTV18.com

Two types of viruses, CMV and ToMV, were found to have attacked tomato crops in Maharashtra and Karnataka which has impacted the yield.

Tomato prices have soared up to Rs 100 to Rs 150 in just one week leaving consumers baffled across the country. The reason behind the price hike was reportedly crop losses due to pest attacks and spoiled crops in the months of March and April.

Now, farmers from Maharashtra and Karnataka have blamed two specific viruses which attacked the tomato crop leading to reduced harvest. Farmers in Maharashtra said their tomato crop was attacked by the cucumber mosaic virus (CMV), while tomato growers in Karnataka and other southern states blamed the tomato mosaic virus (ToMV) for crop losses, according to an Indian Express report.