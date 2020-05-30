  • SENSEX
Skymet announces arrival of monsoon over Kerala, IMD differs

Updated : May 30, 2020 05:36 PM IST

Skymet Weather CEO Jatin Singh said all conditions such as rainfall, Outwave Longwave Radiation (OLR) value and wind speed have been met to declare the arrival of the southwest monsoon over Kerala.
Skymet had predicted that monsoon will hit Kerala on May 28 with an error margin of plus or minus 2 days.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said the monsoon will make an onset over Kerala on June 5.
