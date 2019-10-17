TOP NEWS »

#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on October 17
Global shares lose steam on weak US retail sales, Brexit in focus
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Home Economy
Economy

Sky-bound Navi Mumbai airport leaves project-affected behind

Updated : October 17, 2019 05:55 PM IST

Delayed by years, the development work for Navi Mumbai international airport is going in full swing. Blasting of hills, levelling for ground and diversion of the Ulwe river for the project has already begun. The project is set to complete in 2021.
About 3,500 families are expected to be impacted by the project. While a section of them have taken compensation offered by the project developer, City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and vacated their land, some have refused to vacate citing inadequate compensation. They hope elections will finally make the party leaders listen to their demands.
Environmentalists believe they are fighting a lone battle as the impact of the project on local ecology has not been high on anyone’s agenda. They fear the project is a disaster in the making as it is being developed in a flood-prone area.
Sky-bound Navi Mumbai airport leaves project-affected behind
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Sensex reclaims 39,000, Nifty surges 1% on Brexit deal; Tata Motors jumps 13%

Closing Bell: Sensex reclaims 39,000, Nifty surges 1% on Brexit deal; Tata Motors jumps 13%

Haryana assembly polls 2019: 1,169 candidates in fray for 90 seats

Haryana assembly polls 2019: 1,169 candidates in fray for 90 seats

Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP manifesto demands Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, promises 1 crore jobs

Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP manifesto demands Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, promises 1 crore jobs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV