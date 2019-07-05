Skilling in AI, robotics a good move, but may not address unemployment: Experts on union budget 2019

Policy and skilling experts lauded the government for its move to train the country's youth with new-age skills such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things, Big Data and Robotics, but said it may not necessarily help in addressing unemployment.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the budget speech that there would be focus in honing skills that will be employable not just in the country but also overseas, and cited demographic trends worldwide of severe labour shortages.

"We will also lay focus on new-age skills like AI, Internet of Things, Big Data, 3D Printing, Virtual Reality and Robotics," Sitharaman said in her speech, also mentioning language training.

"It was a good move by the government to recognize the high-end skills. It will be part of the government's push to make India into a $5 trillion economy along with a push on research and improving higher education in the country," said Ashish Aggarwal, head of public policy at NASSCOM.

"However, NASSCOM had recommended a budget of Rs 500 crore for co-funding talent development and re-skilling in IT services, which was not incorporated," Aggarwal said.

Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder of staffing firm TeamLease, said while the move to train youth with digital skills was a good move, it would not necessarily address the issue of job shortage and unemployment.

"While high-end skilling is good, what is also important is to strengthen vocational training, in order to move up the lowest skilled sections. Millions of jobs will not be created through high-end skilling but vocational skilling," Chakraborty said.

"While the budget looks to make India future ready, focus on only high-end skills will not have an impact on the current job status," she added.