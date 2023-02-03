FM Sitharaman assures startups of ample funding opportunities, says it's a wait for better options

In an exclusive interview with Rahul Joshi, Editor-In-Chief of Network18, the Minister stated that the current slowdown in funding for startups in India is not due to a scarcity of funds, but rather a careful evaluation of the opportunities available in the market.

The startup ecosystem in India has recently seen a slowdown in funding, causing some to see a decline in their valuation highs. Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance minister, responded to worries over the availability of funding for startups on Friday, stating that the current situation is not a "funding winter" for startups but rather that funders are taking their time to evaluate the prospects presented by businesses.

In an exclusive interview with Rahul Joshi, Editor-In-Chief of Network18, Sitharaman highlighted that investors are seeking out innovative startups with the potential to reach the next stage of growth and are taking their time to identify the best options.

"I think the funding is also waiting to see more innovative startups claim for the next stage. It's not as if it's a funding winter or it's not now a scarcity of funds. It's more fun seeing the opportunity that is available for them. And they want to look at better options also even among the startups."

She also noted that the government has been actively supporting the startup ecosystem in India since 2016, when the Prime Minister announced a policy, notably Startup India, to promote innovation and entrepreneurship. Since then, the government has introduced a number of concessions and initiatives to support the growth of startups in the country.

"And India started in 2016 in a major push, I'm sure startups existed before, but the push happened with the honorable Prime Minister in 2016, announcing a policy and subsequently coming up year after year, some concessions."

Despite the current funding winter, she expressed confidence that the startup ecosystem in India will continue to flourish, and that new opportunities for investment will become available in the near future.

She informed that the cycle of funding for startups goes through ups and downs, but the key is to have a strong and supportive ecosystem in place. "We are confident that the innovative startups in India will continue to attract investment and drive economic growth."