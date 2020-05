Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a Rs 10,000 crore scheme for formalisation of micro food enterprises (MFEs).

The scheme will be launched to help 2 lakh MFEs and improved health and safety standards, integration with retail markets and improved incomes will be key focus areas, she said.

Unorganised food production units need technical upgrade to attain the FSSAI standards, branding and marketing.

Existing micro food enterprises, farmer producers organisations, self-help groups and cooperatives will be supported through the scheme.

There will be a cluster-based approach in order to accommodate specialties of various states' produce, for example Kashmir can focus funds on Saffron, Telangana can empower turmeric farmers, while Bihar can focus on lotus seeds (Makhana), she added.

The finance minister also explained that additional focus will be laid on promoting women, SCs and STs involved in cultivation of these items.