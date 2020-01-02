#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Singapore economy expands 0.7 percent in 2019, slowest in a decade

Updated : January 02, 2020 07:42 AM IST

The export-oriented economy has been hit hard by the drawn-out trade war between the United States and China as well as a cyclical global downturn in the electronics sector.
Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.7 percent in 2019, the slowest annual pace since 2009 and down from 3.1 percent in 2018.
Authorities are forecasting growth of between 0.5 percent and 2.5 percent this year.

