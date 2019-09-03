Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Sikkim rail project: Is it development or disaster waiting to happen?

September 03, 2019

Sikkim is all set to get its first rail link with the rest of the country but its impact on the environment has triggered protests among villagers in the project area.
The 45 km-long route from Sivok to Rangpo will have five stations, 14 tunnels and 17 bridges.
Environmentalists claim the project could invite natural disasters as the stretch falls in an earthquake hazard zone. The railways point to increased employment and income generation through tourism, instead.
