Signs of new US-China trade discussions emerge as increased tariffs loom
Updated : August 30, 2019 07:19 AM IST
A new round of US tariffs on some Chinese goods is scheduled to take effect on Sunday, threatening to escalate an already bitter trade war.
China's commerce ministry also said a September round of meetings was being discussed by the two sides, but said it was important for Washington to cancel a tariff increase.
Trump last Friday said he was increasing existing and planned tariffs by 5 percent on about $550 billion worth of Chinese imports after Beijing announced its own retaliatory tariffs on US goods.
