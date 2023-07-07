Karnataka Budget 2023: Government’s big push for Mysuru film city project

Prominent film personalities had appealed to CM Siddaramaiah for allocating funds for the Film City project in Mysuru. Among the first major plans, CM Siddaramaiah has taken this project on a priority basis.

The proposed film city in Mysuru is expected to see a major development soon as the Karnataka government has allocated funds for the project. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presenting his 14th Budget in the state Assembly on Friday announced allocations of funds for the project.

As demanded by the Kannada film industry for many years, the film city will come up in Mysuru. The project, which has been in the pipeline for the last 40 years, will be built on a public-private-partnership basis.

The government had earlier announced that the film city will come up on 70-80 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore in the Nanjangud area of Mysuru, according to News18 Kannada.

The site was shifted to Mysuru after environmental activists opposed the proposal to build a film city on a 150-acre area at Sheserghatta near Bengaluru.

The film city project was announced in 1980 by then Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde.

However, after CM Siddaramaiah’s return to power, the film city project has been again taken up by the government after requests from the Sandalwood fraternity. Among the first major plans, CM Siddaramaiah has taken this project on a priority basis.

Prominent film personalities had appealed to CM Siddaramaiah for allocating funds for the Film City project in Mysuru. He met delegations regarding the concern and assured them of taking the responsibility himself for the project. The directors and actors explained to the CM about the advantages of having the Film City in Mysore.

After the announcement of the project, it has generated high expectations in the tourism sector as well. It can boost the tourism sector in Mysuru and adjoining areas as well. Mysore region is known for tourist sites and having the Film City will benefit the individuals as well as the industry.

CM Siddaramaiah presented a budget of Rs 3.27 lakh crore . He announced many welfare initiatives including introducing new schemes for backward classes in the state and allocations for Shakti Scheme that would help women to travel free in government buses.