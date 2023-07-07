Karnataka Budget 2023: Government’s big push for Mysuru film city project

Prominent film personalities had appealed to CM Siddaramaiah for allocating funds for the Film City project in Mysuru. Among the first major plans, CM Siddaramaiah has taken this project on a priority basis.

The proposed film city in Mysuru is expected to see a major development soon as the Karnataka government has allocated funds for the project. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presenting his 14th Budget in the state Assembly on Friday announced allocations of funds for the project.

As demanded by the Kannada film industry for many years, the film city will come up in Mysuru. The project, which has been in the pipeline for the last 40 years, will be built on a public-private-partnership basis.

The government had earlier announced that the film city will come up on 70-80 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore in the Nanjangud area of Mysuru, according to News18 Kannada.