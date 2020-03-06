  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Yes Bank saga: What next?
IMF chief says coronavirus erases hopes for stronger growth in 2020
Rupee tumbles 59 paise against dollar, opens at lowest level since Oct 2018
Gold prices at 1 week high on safe haven buying, weak rupee
Home Economy
Economy

Shaktikanta Das says India's limited integration with global value chain insulates it from coronavirus impact 

Updated : March 06, 2020 09:25 PM IST

Over 3,000 people have been killed globally because of the epidemic which has spread to about 60 countries, starting with China.
The comments from Shaktikanta Das come days after the RBI assuaged markets that it will do all it can to minimise the coronavirus impact.
Das said central bank governors of the IMF's member countries had held a teleconference, where it was decided to have a globally coordinated response to the crisis.
Shaktikanta Das says India's limited integration with global value chain insulates it from coronavirus impact 

You May Also Like

Gold prices at 1 week high on safe haven buying, weak rupee

Gold prices at 1 week high on safe haven buying, weak rupee

10 cities where luxury home prices have risen the most; 1 Indian city is ranked 16th

10 cities where luxury home prices have risen the most; 1 Indian city is ranked 16th

Sensex opens over 1,200 points lower, Nifty slips below 11,000; YES Bank plummets 15%

Sensex opens over 1,200 points lower, Nifty slips below 11,000; YES Bank plummets 15%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement