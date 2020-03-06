Economy Shaktikanta Das says India's limited integration with global value chain insulates it from coronavirus impact Updated : March 06, 2020 09:25 PM IST Over 3,000 people have been killed globally because of the epidemic which has spread to about 60 countries, starting with China. The comments from Shaktikanta Das come days after the RBI assuaged markets that it will do all it can to minimise the coronavirus impact. Das said central bank governors of the IMF's member countries had held a teleconference, where it was decided to have a globally coordinated response to the crisis.