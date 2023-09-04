Shaktikanta Das highlights role of CBDCs, anti-money laundering tech in safe cross-border payments at G20 TechSprint Finale

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday (September 4) delivered a keynote address at the G20 TechSprint 2023 Grand Finale, emphasising the pivotal role of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and anti-money laundering/combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) technology solutions in enhancing cross-border payments.

Das underscored the importance of adopting CBDCs to improve the efficiency of cross-border payments. He noted that several central banks worldwide are exploring CBDCs, with India leading by example through the launch of CBDC pilots in both wholesale and retail segments. These pilots are gradually expanding to include more banks, cities, people, and use cases.

The empirical data generated from these pilots is expected to shape future policies and actions. The RBI governor expressed confidence that CBDCs, with their instant settlement feature, have the potential to make cross-border payments cheaper, faster, and more secure.

Das highlighted the challenges posed by global money laundering, estimating that it ranges from 2-5 percent of global GDP, or approximately $800 billion to $3 trillion, with a meagre 0.1 percent successfully intercepted annually. Achieving full AML/CFT compliance remains challenging due to the difficulties in enforcement, which is often slow and partial.

He stressed the need for innovative solutions to address this significant risk to the international financial system. Das called for AML/CFT technology solutions to be integrated into multilateral platforms to enhance the efficiency of screening processes while reducing the risks of illicit finance.

Moreover, the RBI governor discussed the importance of multilateral cross-border CBDC platforms. These platforms should aim to enhance interoperability across various multi-CBDC platforms and domestic payment systems.

By reducing operational costs and increasing efficiency while ensuring consistency in standards across multiple jurisdictions, these platforms can significantly contribute to the future of cross-border payments.

The G20 TechSprint 2023 received an encouraging response from around the world, with 93 proposals submitted across the three problem statements. In collaboration with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), 21 proposals, seven for each problem statement, were shortlisted.

These proposals have the potential to transform the cross-border payments ecosystem, aligning with the G20's priorities. They can play a crucial role in maintaining the financial system's integrity, empowering underserved populations, reducing friction in cross-border payments, and strengthening the resilience of financial systems.

Das congratulated the winning teams at the G20 TechSprint, with one outstanding submission chosen for each problem statement. He expressed his gratitude to all participants, mentors, judges, and partners for their contributions to the success of the event.

He also acknowledged the significant role played by the BIS Innovation Hub in facilitating this collaborative and innovative journey.