At least seven out of 10 chief executive officers (CEOs) consider the COVID-19 pandemic as a top threat to growth, according to an annual survey by PwC. The report also mentions around 53 percent CEOs said uncertain economic growth is among the top threats to their companies.

However, there is a silver lining amid the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic derailing India’s economic recovery. Around 70 percent of Indian CEOs are confident of revenue growth in FY2021-22. Another 88 percent of CEOs expected the global economy to improve in the next 12 months.

This report comes after the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) growth projection for India in its January 2021 World Economic Outlook prediction. The IMF’s projected India’s economy to grow by 11.5 percent in 2021, making it the only major country with a double-digit growth forecast.

According to the PwC annual survey findings, the cyber attack was the second biggest threat to growth. At least 62 percent of CEOs consider cyber-attacks as a major challenge. Cyber risk has become a boardroom agenda, with 52 percent of Indian CEOs having factored it into their strategic risk management alongside speed of technological change, availability of key skills, and changing consumer behaviour.

The CEOs believe focusing on productivity, automation and technology will be key to sustain in the post-COVID world. Some 42 percent of Indian CEOs are now focusing on productivity through automation and technology while 35 percent are focused on the health and wellbeing of their workforce, the PwC survey found.

A majority of Indian CEOs, at least 52 percent, see the US as their largest export growth market. The top territories of growth, after the US, are the UK, China, Bangladesh, Germany, and the UAE.