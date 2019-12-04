#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Services output expands for the first time in 3 months; PMI rises to 52.7

Updated : December 04, 2019 03:02 PM IST

The IHS Markit India Services Business Activity Index improved to 52.7 in November from 49.2 in October
Notwithstanding the upturn, the headline figure remained below its long-run average of 54.2
Services output expands for the first time in 3 months; PMI rises to 52.7
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Income tax refund: 2.10 crore tax refunds of Rs 1.46 lakh crore processed till November 28, says CBDT

Income tax refund: 2.10 crore tax refunds of Rs 1.46 lakh crore processed till November 28, says CBDT

Blow to e-pharmacy startups as govt orders a halt to online drug sales, says report

Blow to e-pharmacy startups as govt orders a halt to online drug sales, says report

If your bank goes bust, you will get only Rs 1 lakh: RBI-owned subsidiary

If your bank goes bust, you will get only Rs 1 lakh: RBI-owned subsidiary

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV