Services output expands for the first time in 3 months; PMI rises to 52.7
Updated : December 04, 2019 03:02 PM IST
The IHS Markit India Services Business Activity Index improved to 52.7 in November from 49.2 in October
Notwithstanding the upturn, the headline figure remained below its long-run average of 54.2
