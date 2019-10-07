Business
Services companies' hope for inclusion in new corporate tax regime dashed
Updated : October 07, 2019 03:24 PM IST
As the government lays down red carpet for corporate sector with new reduced tax rate regime, the services companies will have to tread on the old path as their request to be included in the new tax system has been denied by the finance ministry.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 20 had announced to cut corporate tax rates to 22 percent for all existing domestic companies, including surcharge and cess but without payment of Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT), bringing down their tax liability substantially to an effective tax rate of 25.17 percent.
Noting the benefits of the new regime, services major Infosys had written to the finance minister to consider its request to extend the benefits of reduced rates to service providers as well.
