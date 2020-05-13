Economy
Self-reliant India does not mean cutting off from rest of the world, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Updated : May 13, 2020 05:42 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the press conference said that the aim of financial package to make India self-reliant does not mean cutting off from the rest of the world.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country should view the COVID-19 crisis as an opportunity to achieve economic self-reliance.
He called it 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan' (Self-reliant India mission).