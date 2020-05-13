Self-reliant India does not mean cutting off from rest of the world, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

While addressing the nation via press conference, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the aim of financial package to make India self-reliant does not mean cutting off from the rest of the world.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country should view the COVID-19 crisis as an opportunity to achieve economic self-reliance. He called it 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan' (Self-reliant India mission).

Sitharaman's comments on 'not cutting off' the country from the world comes in the context of some analyses that harked back to the socialist India of the 70s, which focused on self-reliance and import substitution. That focus did not pay off as local makers struggled to manufacture cheaply and with quality.

PM Modi, however, yesterday focused on the need to manufacture in India at a quality that was good enough to export to the world.

Sitharaman's comment came ahead of the press conference where she outlined details of economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore.