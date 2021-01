Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday said that self-reliance in defence has become a strategic necessity for India, highlighting that the country is lagging behind in defence modernisation compared to its adversaries.

He said that the heavy dependence of Indian Armed Forces on equipment of foreign origin needs to be addressed through indigenous capability development.

“2020 was a unique year with twin challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the belligerence on the northern borders. The events of the past year have brought to the fore the vulnerability of global supply chains, underscoring the need for self-reliance,” he said.

Earlier this month on eve of the Army Day, he said that the Indian Army is working towards reorganisation and modernisation in order to increase its warfighting capability.