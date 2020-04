The Reserve Bank of India’s plan announced on April 17 to give money to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at 4.4 percent in targeted long term repo (TLTRO) operations is looking like a non-starter, according to bankers and bond dealers.

The first problem with TLTRO 2.0 is that only 50 percent can go to the big boys. The remainder needs to be split (25 percent each of the total sum, or Rs 12,500 crore apiece) between NBFCs below Rs 500 crore and microfinance institutions.

Bankers of foreign, private and public sector banks, told CNBC-TV18 they can’t find bonds of credit worthy NBFCs and MFIs for as much as Rs 25,000 crore in the system.

For instance, if a bank like SBI or Union Bank applied for say Rs 5,000 crore, they would have to find small NBFCs for Rs 1250 crore and MFIs to lend a like amount. Bankers say that’s not always possible. And because they will be saddled with this obligation, they would rather not apply at all in the TLTRO.

Two, many banks have already reached their NBFC sector exposure limit.

Three, banks worry that even NBFCs they normally lend to will be weaker now because their borrowers are more vulnerable to COVID-19 and because there is a one-sided moratorium that is available to borrowers of NBFCs but not to the NBFCs themselves.

Bankers have some suggestions that can make the TLTRO work.

One is to remove the artificial divisions altogether; merely say this money is for NBFCs. A second suggestion is to allow banks to use the TLTRO money to give loans to NBFCs and MFIs, and not just buy their bonds.

Bankers say tapping the bond market is slightly more time consuming than sanctioning a loan. More importantly, loans to MFIs qualify for priority sector; the bonds don’t.

Mutual funds, however, don’t like the idea of banks using TLTRO money to make loans, because until now banks have been buying secondary market bonds from the MFs, providing them much needed liquidity.

Some bankers suggest that the TLTRO 2.0 be priced at 3.75%, which is practically the new overnight rate. That may give banks sufficient profits in the good NBFCs to stomach the risk in the slightly weaker ones.

However, not everyone is buying the above suggestion.

Some mutual funds said this is only bankers bargaining for a better deal.

They point out that 3-year Bajaj Finance bonds were trading at 8% yield on Friday, which means banks are already making a lucrative 360 basis point on their TLTRO money. On AA bonds, if at all there is a deal, they will get 10%, which means a profit of 560 basis points. Some bond dealers say, for a few NBFCs, money won’t be available at any price.

All told, the worry is a TLTRO held tomorrow, under current rules, may see limited interest. A treasury head at a private banks pegged the expected uptake at “maybe a low 5 percent”.

He added that RBI seniors have been talking to market through the weekend and the feedback has reached the central bank. It remains to be seen if the rules will be changed.