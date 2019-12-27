Economy
Second Tejas Express, IRCTC's private train will run on tracks from January 17
Updated : December 27, 2019 09:18 PM IST
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will be the second private train in the country, operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).
The first such private train is operational on Delhi-Lucknow route.
The train will run six days a week, barring Thursday. It will halt at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali stations in both directions.
