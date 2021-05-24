Second COVID-19 wave may derail India’s budding recovery: S&P Ratings Updated : May 24, 2021 12:16:51 IST In its severe scenario, S&P Global Ratings holds that new infections peak in late June 2021, while its moderate scenario posts that infections peak in May. S&P Rating's moderate scenario suggests a hit to GDP of about 1.2 percentage points. Published : May 05, 2021 01:50 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply