  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy

Second COVID-19 wave may derail India’s budding recovery: S&P Ratings

Updated : May 24, 2021 12:16:51 IST

In its severe scenario, S&P Global Ratings holds that new infections peak in late June 2021, while its moderate scenario posts that infections peak in May.
S&P Rating's moderate scenario suggests a hit to GDP of about 1.2 percentage points.
Published : May 05, 2021 01:50 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Dr Reddy's lines up Rs 1,000 cr capex for current fiscal

Dr Reddy's lines up Rs 1,000 cr capex for current fiscal

Madhya Pradesh to ease COVID-19 restrictions from June 1

Madhya Pradesh to ease COVID-19 restrictions from June 1

Two shots of COVID vaccines 'highly effective' against B1.617.2 variant first identified in India: UK study

Two shots of COVID vaccines 'highly effective' against B1.617.2 variant first identified in India: UK study

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement