Tightening of norms for the portfolio management services (PMS) by market regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will impact profitability and income of the PMS providers, according to experts

In a circular issued on Thursday, the regulator restricted portfolio managers from charging upfront fees to clients and also barred them from paying any upfront commissions to distributors.

"As provided in Regulation 22 (11) of the PMS Regulations, no upfront fees shall be charged by the portfolio managers, either directly or indirectly, to the clients," SEBI said.

SEBI (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 2020, were notified on January 16.

According to industry experts, the new regulations will impact the profitability and income of the PMS providers. However, the new rules will also increase transparency in the industry, they said.

“There will be a knee-jerk reaction on the distributor side. Small PMS providers will face problems initially,” said Sunil Shah, co-founder, Turle Star Portfolio Managers.

“However, the new rules by SEBI will help the PMS industry as well as their clients and are aimed at increasing transparency with better regulations. As the transparency increases, the system grows manifold,” Shah added.

Speaking on the same line, Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and chief investment officer of Marcellus Investment Managers said the portfolio management services industry will benefit from new SEBI rules.

“The mutual funds industry has prospered with transparency and the PMS industry too will benefit from it,” Mukherjea added.

According to the SEBI, PMS providers can charge brokerage at actuals to clients as an expense.

"Operating expenses excluding brokerage, over and above the fees charged for Portfolio Management Service, shall not exceed 0.50 percent per annum of the client's average daily Assets under Management (AUM)," the SEBI circular said.

Moreover, the PMS flows may not be impacted significantly.

“PMS clients are mostly high net-worth individuals. They assess the quality of the fund managers and their investments depend upon the performance of the managers. Hence, the PMS flows may not be impacted by the changes in fees structure,” Shah quoted.

SEBI also mandated Portfolio Managers to provide an option to clients to be onboarded directly, without the intermediation of persons engaged in distribution services.

“The introduction of a direct option will have a significant impact on how the industry functions. This will make PMS structure similar to mutual funds,” Shah added.

The SEBI circular notified rules with respect to the exit load charged on redemption of the client portfolio in part or full.

Exit load, in the first year of redemption, should be maximum of 3 percent of the amount redeemed and in the second year of redemption, it should be maximum of 2 percent of the amount redeemed.

There will be no exit load to be charged in case of redemption after three years of investment.

Further tightening the norms, SEBI said that the Portfolio Managers should utilise the services of only such distributors who have a valid AMFI registration number or have cleared the NISM-Series-V-A exam.