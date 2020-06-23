  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

SEBI offers relief to stressed companies, eases preferential allotment and open offer exemption rules

Updated : June 23, 2020 12:28 PM IST

Eligible companies now raise funds through the preferential allotment route even if their share price has fallen sharply over the recent period.
Further, an acquiring company will no longer have to compulsorily issue an open offer.
The rules for which companies are eligible for the exemptions have also been prescribed.
SEBI offers relief to stressed companies, eases preferential allotment and open offer exemption rules

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Karnataka govt notifies cap on prices for treatment in private hospitals

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Karnataka govt notifies cap on prices for treatment in private hospitals

H-1B visa suspension explained: Who gets impacted, who doesn't

H-1B visa suspension explained: Who gets impacted, who doesn't

IT stocks trade under pressure as US temporarily suspends H1-B visas

IT stocks trade under pressure as US temporarily suspends H1-B visas

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement