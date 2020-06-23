Economy SEBI offers relief to stressed companies, eases preferential allotment and open offer exemption rules Updated : June 23, 2020 12:28 PM IST Eligible companies now raise funds through the preferential allotment route even if their share price has fallen sharply over the recent period. Further, an acquiring company will no longer have to compulsorily issue an open offer. The rules for which companies are eligible for the exemptions have also been prescribed. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply