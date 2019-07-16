Business
Sebi issued 47 warning letters to mutual fund houses in 2018-19
Updated : July 16, 2019 09:28 AM IST
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Union minister Anurag Thakur said that Sebi, in its regulatory oversight, has noticed various irregularities with respect to functioning of mutual funds like failure to identify and appropriate all the expenses in individual schemes as per regulatory requirements.
The Minister of State for Finance also said that Sebi also reviews the regulatory mechanism to enhance transparency and disclosures, regulatory supervision and reduce risk for investors, among others.
