Due to the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed by various state governments, Sebi on Thursday provided relaxation to companies from compliance with certain provisions of Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations.

The market regulator extended the deadline for submission of financial results for the quarter and the financial year ended May 30 to June 30, 2021. Under the rules, firms are required to file their financial results within 45 days from the end of a quarter. As per that time frame, the deadline is May 15.

In the case of submitting results for the year ending March 31, the watchdog has extended the time till June 30 from the due date of May 30. Normally, listed companies are required to file their annual results within 60 days from the end of a financial year.

In addition, a relaxation of one month till June 30 has been given with respect to the filing of the yearly secretarial compliance report. Along with financial results, Sebi has given a 45-day relaxation for companies to file their fourth-quarter statement of deviation or variation in use of funds report as well as an additional one-month time to submit their annual report in this regard.

Listed entities have been permitted to use digital signature certifications for authentication of filings/ submissions made to the stock exchanges under the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations for all filings until December 31, 2021. Further, Sebi said that entities that have listed their municipal bonds and commercial papers may also opt to use digitally signed documents for making filings with stock exchanges.

The Sebi circular said it has received representations from listed entities, professional bodies, industry associations, market participants etc. requesting an extension of timelines for various filings and relaxation from certain compliance obligations under the LODR Regulations.