Sea levels rising higher than expected, says UN varsity

Updated : December 08, 2019 02:07 PM IST

According to the recently released IPCC special report on the oceans and cryosphere in a changing climate by 2050 sea levels will rise by 20 to 40 cm globally.
Extreme events at the coast, such as hurricanes, tsunamis and floods, that used to occur once a century, will hit many coasts every year by 2050, even under low emission scenarios.
Sea levels rising higher than expected, says UN varsity
