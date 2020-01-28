SBI warns customers of disruption as employees of PSU banks threaten to go on two-day strike from January 31
Updated : January 28, 2020 06:49 AM IST
The meeting before Chief Labour Commissioner on Monday remain inconclusive so unions did not take back strike notice, AIBOC president Sunil Kumar said.
Many banks including SBI have informed customers that operations may be impacted to some extent due to the proposed two-day nationwide strike beginning January 31.
