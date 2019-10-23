SBI, OBC plan Diwali gifts after improved performance
Updated : October 23, 2019 03:41 PM IST
The two banks have announced a Diwali gift of sweets/dry fruits/chocolates for their staff worth Rs 1,000.
For the SBI with an employee base of about 257,000, the outgo towards Diwali gifts would be about Rs 25.7 crore.
